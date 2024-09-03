WWE Star Responds To Fan Criticism Over His Booking

With wrestlers used on Raw, NXT, and SmackDown, WWE has a large pool of talent under contract. However, not everyone is suitable for constant use.

Brian Pillman, Jr., a former AEW star, joined WWE last year. He was given the name Lexis King. Lexis is short for Pillman’s late sister, Alexis.

Melanie, his late mother, remarried after Pillman, Sr. died and went by the name The King. He spent three years with AEW, primarily working with Griff Garrison on Dark and Dark: Elevation.

As shown below, he responded to a fan who believed he worked more matches in AEW than WWE. Pillman corrected the fan by writing:

“This is a false statement. I have wrestled 17 matches on NXT live television just this year alone. That is likely 3x more TV time than my entire 3 year AEW career… 👑”

King’s last match was a victory over Eddy Thrope on the August 13th episode of NXT TV.