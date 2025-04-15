WWE Star Responds To Fan Frustration Over Not Having WrestleMania Match

Despite WWE WrestleMania 41 boasting a packed lineup over two nights at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, one notable name missing from the card is Braun Strowman. The absence of the former Universal Champion has not gone unnoticed by fans—especially after his efforts in the lead-up to the event.

A supporter on social media expressed disappointment over Strowman’s exclusion, highlighting the star’s willingness to consistently do what’s asked of him by WWE, including putting over talent during key moments.

Strowman recently competed in a Last Man Standing match on the April 4 edition of SmackDown, where he lost to Jacob Fatu. That win secured Fatu a United States Title opportunity against LA Knight at WrestleMania, a high-profile match that Strowman helped facilitate by taking the loss.

In response to the fan’s post, Strowman kept his comments humble and focused, replying: “Just doing my job!!!!! Much love to my fans!!!!”

While he may not be part of this year’s WrestleMania card, the fan reaction underscores the respect and appreciation for Strowman’s role behind the scenes and his contributions to building up new stars on the roster.

https://x.com/Adamscherr99/status/1911809172649201747