WWE Star Returning To Pro Wrestling NOAH On 1/1/2025

Shinsuke Nakamura is returning to Pro Wrestling NOAH.
Pro Wrestling NOAH released a video message from the WWE Superstar on Monday, where it was announced that he will make his promotional return on New Year’s Day in Japan.
“NOAH, it’s been a while,” Nakamura said. “After that miraculous fight, WWE SHINSUKE NAKAMURA will return to Nippon Budokan on New Year’s Day!”
He added, “Who will be standing in front of me? Let’s get excited. Yaaaao!”
／
🚨【中邑真輔】からメッセージ到着‼‼
再びNOAHのリングに…舞台は、元日の日本武道館‼‼
＼
中邑「NOAH、久しぶりだな。奇跡の一戦から再び、#WWE SHINSUKE NAKAMURAが元日の日本武道館に戻ってくる！俺の目の前に立つのはどいつだ？滾ろうぜぇ。イヤァオ！」#noah_ghc#あけまして日本武道館 pic.twitter.com/dj2T7HDrRB
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) October 14, 2024