WWE Star Returning To Pro Wrestling NOAH On 1/1/2025

Shinsuke Nakamura is returning to Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Pro Wrestling NOAH released a video message from the WWE Superstar on Monday, where it was announced that he will make his promotional return on New Year’s Day in Japan.

“NOAH, it’s been a while,” Nakamura said. “After that miraculous fight, WWE SHINSUKE NAKAMURA will return to Nippon Budokan on New Year’s Day!”

He added, “Who will be standing in front of me? Let’s get excited. Yaaaao!”