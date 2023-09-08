WWE Star Returns To In-Ring Action For The First Time In Over A Year

A WWE superstar returned to the ring at WWE Superstar Spectacle today from the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium (Gachibowli Indoor Stadium), the first WWE event in the country since 2017.

The top two matches are WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens taking on Indus Sher in a non-title match, John Cena teaming up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins against Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium, and Natalya challenging Rhea Ripley for the World Women’s Title.

Because WWE is brought in by an India television partner, it will not be streamed live on the WWE Network or Peacock because it is only available in India. WWE also brought in The Great Khali for the event.

Shanky, a WWE star who has been out for over a year, returned to action at the show.

After making his WWE debut at WWE Superstar Spectacular 2021, he was paired with Veer on the main roster in 2021. They worked tag team matches until he and Jinder Mahal split up, and Veer went to NXT. On the July 22, 2022 episode of SmackDown, he lost a tag team match with Mahal to the Viking Raiders, as Mahal was sidelined before returning to NXT.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Shanky at the event.