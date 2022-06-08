WWE Star Returns to Main Event After Wrestling at Hell in a Cell

Mustafa Ali is back in action on Main Event, as he worked a match against T-Bar on Monday’s taping. This was just one day after he competed in the Hell in a Cell event, where he was defeated by US Champion Theory. Click here for full WWE Main Event spoilers for this week.

“main event mustafa returns this week on @hulu #WWEMainEvent,” Ali wrote.

Ali requested his release in a statement this past January, but the company never intended to grant it. Ali hadn’t been seen on WWE television since early November.

WWE had planned for him to start a “New America” storyline in which Ali discussed being stereotyped, but the idea was scrapped. Something was supposedly presented to him that he was adamant about not doing, which reportedly resulted in a heated argument with Vince McMahon.

Ali made his return to television this April on an episode of Raw when he interrupted a Miz TV segment with Theory. He has a history of feuding with the two stars.

He’s 2-5 in his matches aired on television and premium live events so far this year, according to Cagematch.net, whereas he was 7-22 in 2021. Ali losing so many matches indicates that McMahon has lost faith in him, and it is a pattern that the WWE Chairman has followed for decades.

Ali still has years left on his current WWE contract, and the company will most likely extend it to compensate for the months he was gone while awaiting his release. During an interview on “After The Bell,” he explained why he wanted to leave WWE.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.