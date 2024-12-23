WWE Star Returns To Singles Spotlight After Long Absence

WWE will air a pre-taped episode of Monday Night Raw to allow talent and crew to enjoy the holidays with their families.

The show will feature a highly anticipated sit-down interview with Seth Rollins, conducted by Jackie Redmond. Rollins will discuss his upcoming Raw on Netflix debut match against CM Punk. Additionally, the episode will showcase a match between Dexter Lumis and The Miz, marking a significant moment for both competitors.

This bout, set up after The Miz attempted to leave his group only for Karrion Kross to assert control, signifies Lumis’ return to singles action after 567 days. His last singles match occurred during a Main Event taping in May 2023, where he defeated Akira Tozawa. It also marks his first singles appearance on Raw since February 2023, where he lost to Baron Corbin.

For The Miz, this match represents an opportunity to break his four-match losing streak in singles competition. His last televised singles victory was in February 2023, when he defeated Logan Paul on Raw. Fans can look forward to these developments as WWE continues its build toward its new era on Netflix.

