WWE Star Reveals He Has Received Death Threats And Been Labeled As Racist

On March 11, 2023, it would have been exactly one year since Big E broke his neck and some doubters pursued Ridge Holland, the man who caused it.

The incident occurred during a WWE SmackDown episode when Holland delivered an overhead belly-to-belly suplex to Big E at the ringside. Big E broke his C1 and C6 vertebrae when he fell on his neck.

It was entirely accidental. Big E has previously stated that he holds no grudge against Holland for the botched spot. Holland visited the hospital as soon as the injury occurred.

In an interview with TMZ Sports over the weekend, Big E said that after getting scans to see how his neck has improved since the last time he had the tests done, he wants to make the best choice for his life and career. Based on these outcomes, it will be possible to tell how well the neck has healed and whether he can resume wrestling. He is expected to receive those results this month.

On Sunday, Holland revealed that he had received racist and death threats from followers on social media:

“Death threats. Threats to my family. Lobbying for me to lose my job. Being labeled as racist. Great stuff keep ‘em coming.”

You can check out Holland’s tweet below: