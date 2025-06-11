WWE Star Reveals He Was Once Homeless & Forced To Quit Wrestling

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest recently opened up about a deeply personal and difficult chapter of his early wrestling career, revealing that he was once homeless and forced to temporarily retire after having his wrestling gear stolen. Priest shared the story during a candid conversation on Cody Rhodes’ podcast, What Do You Wanna Talk About?

Reflecting on his time in the independent wrestling scene, Priest recalled a devastating setback that nearly ended his career entirely. “My gear got stolen out of my car when I lived in Jersey on the indies,” he said. “And I had to retire from wrestling because I couldn’t afford new gear.”

With his most essential equipment gone and no way to replace it, Priest had no choice but to step away from the business. He explained that he took a job solely to save money for new gear and to eventually afford his own place to live. “So I got a job that I could afford to buy another pair of gear, like, a year later,” he said, adding that this was around the same time he was trying to get out of a period of extreme instability.

When Cody asked why his gear had been left in his car, Priest answered honestly: “Because I was homeless.” He went on to describe what his life was like during that time, saying, “Yeah, basically… crashing at like, random people’s places, or go to a party and just sleep there, you know? But that was, yeah, that was the life for a few years… on and off.”

Priest’s story is a powerful testament to perseverance and passion. Despite the hardships, he worked his way back into the industry, eventually earning opportunities with Ring of Honor and later signing with WWE. From living out of his car to becoming WWE World Heavyweight Champion, his journey serves as a reminder that even the most difficult beginnings can lead to championship gold.

Check out the full show with Cody Rhodes, where Priest goes even deeper into his path to success:

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)