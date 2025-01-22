WWE Star Reveals Reason For Hiatus

Since the start of 2025, WWE has undergone significant changes, including the debut of Raw on Netflix and SmackDown expanding to a three-hour format, as the company builds momentum on the road to WrestleMania. Amid these shifts, Dragon Lee has been notably absent from television.

Lee’s last televised match occurred on Main Event in mid-December, and his most recent Raw appearance was in November when American Made (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed) defeated LWO (Lee & Rey Mysterio). His absence from WWE programming since then has sparked concern among fans.

In a video shared on his Instagram stories, Dragon Lee addressed his absence, revealing that he is expecting the arrival of his daughter, who could be born any day now. He explained that this personal milestone is the reason for his time away from WWE events.

Lee reassured fans that he looks forward to returning soon and plans to showcase a stronger, more defined vision of his character in the ring.