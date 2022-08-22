WWE Star Says He Will No Longer Be “Marketable”

When he returns to WWE TV, a RAW star promises that viewers will see more of his real side.

On Twitter, Mustafa Ali stated the following:

“i’ve always found myself toning down who i am to be more “marketable”…and because of that i find myself trying to find myself. im pakistani. im indian. im american. im muslim. im mustafa ali. and im gonna embrace all that. screw being marketable. im gonna be a message.”

Following a heated altercation with Vince McMahon in November, Ali was removed from storylines and made his return to WWE television in April.

Ali began a “New America”-related storyline on SmackDown last Fall. After just one week, the storyline was abandoned. ““You people choose to cheer for Drew McIntyre,” Ali said on SmackDown on October 29. “You choose to root against me and the only reason you choose to root against me is because my name is Mustafa Ali!”

Ali later tweeted the following regarding the abandoned storyline: “a few weeks ago, I made a statement that some deemed controversial. my intentions were to bring a beautiful vision to life. unfortunately, for reasons beyond my control, I won’t be able to make that vision a reality. but I can share with you what could have been.”

According to Fightful, Vince McMahon asked Ali to do something that “Mustafa Ali would never have done.” It’s unclear what this pitch was, but it was allegedly what started the heated argument. Ali reiterated in January that he wanted to be released.

While Ali hasn’t done much since being reinstated on RAW in April, he has competed in some excellent Main Event matches against stars like T-Bar and Finn Balor. Recently, he and Cedric Alexander faced off against Ciampa and The Miz. It appears that he has been given the go-ahead to be himself on WWE TV after fans on social media took notice. You can check out his tweets below.

