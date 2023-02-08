WWE Star Says Montez Ford “Has All the Tools” and is “Charismatic as Hell”

Big E discussed Montez Ford during an appearance on WWE’s The Bump.

“It’s hard not to be a Montez guy. You talk about someone who has all the tools, charismatic as hell, absurdly athletic. He has everything, so it’s about time for Montez to get his. I’m excited to see his rise and see his run. Talk about a star. Guy has screamed ‘star’ for a long time, so it’s time to get Montez cooking.”

Ford is scheduled to be part of the 2023 men’s Elimination Chamber at the Chamber PLE.

You can watch the show below:



(h/t to Colin Tessier for the transcription)