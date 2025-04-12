WWE Star Says Ricky Starks Is Going To Take Over This Industry

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently expressed her admiration and support for longtime friend Ricky Starks following his rapid success since joining WWE. Speaking on WWE’s Die Woche, the SmackDown star reflected on their shared journey from AEW to WWE and celebrated Starks’ recent win of the NXT North American Championship.

“I’m excited [for Ricky Starks]. Seeing what he visualized. He’s a visionary and he sees what he wants,” Cargill said. “I’m so happy for him because he puts in so much work in this industry. He puts so much work, he cares so much.”

Cargill revealed the two remain close and regularly train together. “Actually, I’m gonna train with him on Sunday. We train together, we always train together. We give each other ideas and we really lean on one another for advice in this industry,” she shared.

Starks, now competing under the moniker “Ricky Saints,” has made waves since arriving in WWE, capturing gold within just weeks of debuting. “He’s gonna take over this industry. It’s just the beginning,” Cargill added. “He’s been here for what? Two months maybe? Maybe a month? Two months? And he’s already obtained a title? It’s only gonna keep on coming and coming and coming. So much gold is gonna keep on coming and coming. I’m proud of him, I’m so proud of him, and he put his head down, and he did the work, and he’s gonna continue to do the work.”

Both stars will be featured during WrestleMania 41 weekend. Saints will defend his NXT North American Title in a Fatal Four-Way Match at NXT Stand & Deliver against Ethan Page, Wes Lee, Lexis King, and Eddy Thorpe. Meanwhile, Cargill is set to face Naomi in a high-profile singles match on the WrestleMania card.

With mutual respect and shared determination fueling their friendship, both Cargill and Saints appear poised to leave an even greater mark on WWE in the months to come.