WWE Star Seemingly Confirms Kevin Patrick’s WWE Release

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE SmackDown announcer Kevin Patrick was reportedly fired earlier this week. On Thursday, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that Patrick had been released from WWE.

WWE star Sheamus appeared to confirm Patrick’s departure with the following message via X (Twitter).

He wrote, “Such a privilege to have worked with Kevin Patrick, a true professional and a true Irish man. I hope to see more great things from this fella in the future.. may the road rise to meet ya @kev_egan!

Slainte 🥃”