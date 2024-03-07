WWE Star Seemingly Reacts To Kazuchika Okada Signing With AEW

Wednesday night’s season premiere and post-Revolution episode of AEW Dynamite saw “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada make his highly anticipated appearance on the show. It looked like he was saving Eddie Kingston from a beatdown at the hands of the Young Bucks, but he turned on Kingston and aligned himself with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. The Young Bucks then announced that Okada is the newest member of The Elite.

WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura seemingly reacted to Okada signing with AEW as immediately following the show, Nakamura took to social media and wrote, “そうか。,” which translates to “Really.”

Okada and Nakamura are really good friends, and after officially becoming a free agent at the end of January, it was believed that WWE had a good shot at signing The Rainmaker after expressing significant interest in him for years, but Okada ended up signing with AEW.