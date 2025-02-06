WWE Star Set For WWE Return Following Recovery From Torn Pec

WWE is set to regain another injured star, as PWInsider.com reports that Tyler Bate has been medically cleared to return and is expected back on the Raw brand in the coming weeks.

Bate has been out of action for months after suffering a torn left pectoral major and tendon, an injury he confirmed on social media. His last match saw him team with Pete Dunne to defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger on NXT over the summer. In early July, Michael Cole announced on Raw that Bate had been sidelined due to injury.

Since undergoing surgery, Bate has been rehabbing, and sources indicate that his return could happen as soon as the February 24th episode of Raw, which has been circled as a potential target date.