WWE Star Set To Extend Perfect Record In Canada At Elimination Chamber

WWE’s Elimination Chamber premium live event takes place tonight at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, marking the final stop on the road to WrestleMania 41 next month.

One of the scheduled matches features Trish Stratus teaming up with WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton to take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team contest. The match was set up weeks ago on SmackDown after LeRae attacked Stratton during her WWE Women’s Title defense against Jax. Stratus intervened to even the odds, leading to tonight’s showdown.

Ahead of the match, WWE Stats shared an interesting statistic about Stratus’ success in tag team bouts on Canadian soil. According to the data, Stratus holds a perfect 7-0 record when competing in 2-on-2 tag team matches in Canada. These victories span across Raw, SmackDown, and previous premium live events, with her past partners including John Cena, MVP, Bully Ray, Lita, and others.

Beyond tonight’s match, Stratus’ future in WWE remains uncertain. She last competed in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble and has not been confirmed for WrestleMania 41.