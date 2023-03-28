WWE Star Shoots Down Claims That She’s Leaving WWE After WrestleMania

Nikki Cross has stated that she has no plans to leave WWE.

In June 2021, after portraying her wacky character in NXT and on the main roster, she drastically changed her gimmick when she debuted a new character named Nikki ASH, complete with superhero-style gear. The “ASH” stood for ‘Almost A Superhero.

The character became more amusing than her previous gimmick. She had a lot of success with the character, especially when she won the 2021 Money in the Bank match and the Raw Women’s Title. She returned to her previous character where she has continued to be used on the red brand.

Cross was last seen on WWE television on March 6th, when Piper Niven defeated her on RAW.

Cross responded to a fan who claimed, “Nikki Cross will be leaving WWE for a long time after Wrestlemania to pursue a PHD!”

Cross responded to the fan, writing, “Hello. I hope you are well. this is not true. This is the first time I have ever heard about this. Pretty sure I’m a reliable source. If I choose to pursue a PHD after my completing my masters in May, I wouldn’t take time off wrestling. I would do both. Just to clarify.”

You can check out the tweets below: