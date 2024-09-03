WWE Star Signs New Contract With The Company

WWE has locked down one former champion to a new contract in a year where they have signed many talented performers to contracts while also being unable to keep others.

Asuka, who has been out with an injury, is that star. In March, she had an injury scare during the final moments of a SmackDownas episode. Asuka appeared to have a leg injury during the main event segment, where Damage CTRL defeated Bayley. Check out the video of Asuka limping here.

Asuka persevered in matches, including losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at Backlash France. She later announced that she would be taking a break because of a knee injury.

She later revealed her surgery in a YouTube video, where she shared a video of herself walking into the hospital. Asuka stated that, aside from preparation, the surgery lasted 90 minutes before she was discharged from the hospital the following day and was unable to walk on her own.

PWInsider.com Asuika has signed a new long-term agreement with the company. According to the report, she recently signed the agreement, but the terms, including length and financial details, were not disclosed.

We wish her speedy recovery.