WWE Star Spotted At Performance Center As Return Plans Take Shape

WWE appears to be preparing for the television return of one of its most dynamic stars, Ilja Dragunov. The former NXT standout has been sidelined since September 2024 due to a torn ACL sustained during a live event. The injury, which derailed his main roster momentum, was expected to keep him out of action for six to nine months.

According to Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan, Dragunov has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center, where he is training for his in-ring return. Notably, Dragunov’s presence at the PC was not for injury rehabilitation but for traditional training, a strong indication that he is nearing readiness for competition. He was also reportedly not wearing any support gear for his injury, signaling significant progress in his recovery.

At this time, there are no confirmed creative plans for Dragunov’s return to WWE programming. However, fans are eager to see the hard-hitting performer back in action, as his intensity and in-ring style have made him a standout competitor.

Dragunov’s return could inject fresh energy into either SmackDown or Raw as WWE heads toward WrestleMania 41, with many hoping he will reclaim the momentum he had before his injury.