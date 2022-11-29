WWE Star Spotted Backstage Wearing a Neck Brace on RAW

IYO SKY may have to take a break from ring action.

It was announced that IYO SKY was not cleared to compete Monday night on WWE RAW. She did appear on the show during the brawl segment near the concession stands, but as you can see in the video below, they were very careful with her and she received no bumps or shots to the neck.

During the segment, IYO was wearing a neck brace, which Dave Meltzer stated she was wearing off camera. “IYO had a neck brace on backstage,” Meltzer explained.

WWE has not stated whether IYO will be off TV or the severity of her neck issues, but if it was something serious, she would not have been present for the backstage brawl segment.

If you missed it, you can watch the segment below.