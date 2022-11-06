WWE Star Suffers Broken Nose

Natalya confirmed on Twitter that she has a broken nose.

I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn’t know it would be my nose. pic.twitter.com/wkWqzDq7if — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 5, 2022

The break occurred following her SmackDown match with Shayna Baszler. Shayna hit a brutal knee to Natalya’s face while Ronda Rousey cheered her on, and blood was seen pouring out immediately after. The camera captured Natalya wiping the blood from her face with a towel.

The broken nose is obviously not something anyone wanted, but it does help Baszler rebuild his reputation as a monster heel. In storylines, Baszler has been linked to Rousey, and the idea is that Rousey is resurrecting Baszler as the killer she was in MMA and NXT. Baszler’s character was diluted a few months after her main roster debut, and what she is doing now is intended to restore her credibility.

If you missed it, watch the SmackDown segment that resulted in Natalya’s broken nose below.