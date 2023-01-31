WWE Star Suffers Injury at the Royal Rumble

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently out with an injury.

Corey Graves revealed during Monday night’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. Other information was not provided.

Kai and Bayley made an appearance on Monday’s RAW, accompanying partner IYO SKY to the ring for her victory over Candice LeRae.

Kai started at #9 in the Women’s Royal Rumble and lasted just over 22 minutes before being eliminated by Becky Lynch. Damage CTRL eliminated Dana Brooke, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez as a group, while Kai eliminated Emma alone. Lynch ended up brawling through the crowd with Damage CTRL after their respective eliminations, which occurred around the same time.

There is no word on how long Kai will be out of action or the extent of her injury, but we will keep you updated.