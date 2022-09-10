WWE Star Takes Shot at CM Punk

This week, CM Punk has been in the news for a variety of reasons. He defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title at All Out, then ripped Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs at the media scrum. Punk was involved in a brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks at the post-All Out press conference.

Punk also tore his triceps during his All Out match and was stripped of the AEW World Heavyweight Title on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

While pretending to be her personal assistant, ‘Bob,’ Natalya took a shot at Punk on Twitter. She made references to his recent legal suit as well as eating a muffin during the media scrum:

This is Bob. Ms Neidhart hasn't sued anyone in this match, and she's also a locker room leader. For some reason, she was eating a muffin when she dictated this message to me. Bye. https://t.co/APQpwkWK3C — Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 9, 2022

Natalya competed in a five-way match on Friday’s episode of SmackDown, which was won by Ronda Rousey, who earned a shot at Liv Morgan’s SmackDown Women’s Title at Extreme Rules.

Punk had surgery to repair his injury and is expected to be out for 6-8 months.