WWE Star Teases Bringing Back Old Gimmick

Butch continues to tease fans about returning to his Pete Dunne persona.

When he was called up to the main roster last March, the former NXT UK Champion teamed with Ridge Holland and Sheamus.

Butch has teased fans about returning to the character several times since then, most recently when he shared a photo of himself with the NXT UK Title with the caption “remember.”

Butch might get his wish, as it was reported earlier this week that Butch will go back to his old gimmick. Triple H had planned to do this before the Brawling Brutes got over, but plans were pushed back due to their popularity. Butch’s character is set to return soon, according to plans. Click here for more.

WWE has recently kept The Brawling Brutes off the air. They were seen backstage with Sheamus as he prepared for his #1 contender match against Drew McIntyre on Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

Friday’s match ended in a DQ, resulting in Gunther defending the Intercontinental Title against Sheamus and McIntyre at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

You can check out Butch's latest teaser below: