WWE Star Teases Gimmick and Name Change?

As PWMania.com previously reported, it appears that Max Dupri will be getting a gimmick change, and he may be going back to the name that he used when he was in NXT.

This morning, Max shared the video he took of his post-SmackDown meeting with the Maximum Male Models on his Twitter account. They are currently going through a losing streak, and if you watch the video below until the very end, you will see that Max appears to hint at the possibility of becoming LA Knight again. It is also clear that Mansoor, Mace, and Maxxine Dupri are dissatisfied with the losses that have occurred in recent weeks.

There is a possibility that Maxxine, who has expressed interest in joining Los Lotharios herself, could take over as leader of the group in the event that Max decides to go his separate way. This may also imply that Mace and Mansoor will ditch their model gimmick.

It was rumored in July that Max was not completely on board with the gimmick, and there was talk that Maxxine was brought in as his replacement. Both of these rumors turned out to be true. All of this transpired not long before Vince McMahon resigned from his position, and at the time, rumors circulated regarding Max’s future with the company.

Since Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took over, a lot of things have changed, and it now appears that we could see LA Knight again in the near future.

Here is Max’s tweet: