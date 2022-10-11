WWE Star Teases NXT Return

To help teach some of the rising talent, WWE has brought in various main roster talents to perform on NXT television, including AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Natalya, and the Viking Raiders.

Last week on NXT, WWE resumed the feud between Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez when the two ladies appeared on the Grayson Waller Effect, where it was announced that they would compete in a Weapons Wild match at Halloween Havoc. Prior to it, they would take part in ‘pick your poison’ matches in the coming weeks.

Roxanne and Cora have not yet declared their opponent for one another. A fan pointed out former NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler to Cora.

Cora responded to the fan by asking: “Hi @QoSBaszler do you wanna talk business.”

Shayna responded to Cora, implying she would be free to step in as the chosen opponent Perez. She wrote: “I do have some open freelance spots on my calendar coming up….”

Baszler was pushed to the WWE main roster in February 2020 after a dominant run in NXT, but she returned to NXT last year alongside Nia Jax to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

