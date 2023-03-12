WWE Star Teases Responding To Wes Lee’s Open Challenge On Tuesday’s NXT

Cedric Alexander has expressed interest in competing for Wes Lee’s NXT North American Championship on Tuesday’s show.

On Tuesday’s episode, Lee will host an open challenge for his title. Although most people expect a regular NXT star to respond to the challenge, Alexander could surprise everyone and challenge for the North American Title for the first time.

Alexander never wrestled in NXT, instead working the Cruiserweight Classic tournament in 2016 before joining the main roster as a member of the division and working on 205 Live.

Alexander indicated his interest in wrestling on the show in a tweet, saying he is available on Tuesday nights:

“I’m free Tuesday nights…..I’ve never challenged for the #NXTNorthAmerican Title…. Hey @WesLee_WWE you feeling froggy? @WWENXT.”

This week’s episode will feature the aftermath of last week’s NXT Roadblock event. The only other confirmed event is Johnny Gargano speaking to the NXT universe after returning to NT last week to set up his NXT Stand & Deliver match against Grayson Waller.

You can check out Alexander’s tweet below: