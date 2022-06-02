WWE Star Teases Return of Previous Gimmick?

WWE star Xia Li may have hinted at returning to a gimmick that fans have seen before.

She teased the return of the Tian Sha gimmick she was a part of in NXT in the last seconds of a video she released on Twitter, as there were moments of a lady wearing the facepaint.

Either I will find a way, or I will make one. ⚡️⚔️😈⚔️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/HlORSGugi9 — Xia Li (@XiaWWE) June 1, 2022

Li joined WWE in 2017 and worked the Mae Young Classic tournament that year and the following year. Li worked the Royal Rumble women’s match in 2019 before making her NXT TV debut a few months later.

She appeared in a vignette with Boa in November 2020, where they were driven to an undisclosed location. They were afterwards chastised by a mysterious woman played by Mei Ying (now Wendy Choo). They debuted as a group in January 2021 and were feuding with Mercedes Martinez by June. They concluded their feud at the In Your House event in October, before Li was drafted to SmackDown, separating her from Boa and Ying.

Except for a one-time appearance on television with a win over Natalya on February 2, she’s only done live events and dark matches since then. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.