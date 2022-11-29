WWE Star to Compete in Their First Match in Months on Tonight’s NXT

Dijak will return to the ring one week after making his television debut. WWE has confirmed that Dijak will wrestle on tonight’s NXT episode, but his opponent has yet to be revealed.

For weeks leading up to his return last week, WWE aired teaser videos in which he attacked Wes Lee after he had retained his NXT North American Championship against Carmelo Hayes in the main event. Dijak finished the show by laying out Lee with Feast Your Eyes.

Dijak worked on the main roster as T-Bar before returning to NXT as a different character. In 2020, he was called up from NXT as part of the Retribution group.

This will be Dijak’s first match since defeating Cedric Alexander on an episode of WWE Main Event on September 9th. His last main WWE programming appearance was on Raw in June for a Last Chance Money In The Bank Qualifying Battle Royal.

Here is the updated card for tonight’s NXT:

* X-Pac, Alundra Blayze, Molly Holly, and Road Dogg will help Shawn Michaels reveal the participants for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline

* Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) vs. Katana Chance, Kayden Carter & Nikkita Lyons

* Dijak will return to in-ring action

* Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell

* Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James