WWE Star To Throw Out First Pitch At MLB Game, Ivar Teaches Sheamus Yoga (Video)

– WWE will be represented by The Street Profits at Sunday’s MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Yankees. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford will take part in various activities inside the Great American Ballpark before Dawkins, a Cincinnati native, throws out the game’s ceremonial first pitch at 11:35 a.m. Daniel Garcia, a long-time reader, provided the tip.

– Ivar of The Viking Raiders appears in the latest episode of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts show on YouTube, as seen in the video below. The episode was shot with instructor Stephanie Meyer Chapman at Bloom Yoga in Shreveport, Louisiana. Ivar stated that he has been wrestling for over 20 years and that he requires yoga to feel normal after being injured in the ring. The episode synopsis is as follows:

"Sheamus practices yoga with Ivar of The Viking Raiders!" Ivar, who has worked in sports entertainment for over 20 years and has trained WWE Superstars such as Kofi Kingston and Tommaso Ciampa, believes that yoga has been an excellent addition to his regimen for staying healthy and flexible."

