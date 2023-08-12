WWE Star Was Called In At The Last Minute For SmackDown Appearance

The fallout from last Saturday’s SummerSlam PLE, which saw a new champion crowned, was featured on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

IYO SKY used her Money in the Bank briefcase to defeat Bianca Belair, who had won the Women’s Title in a triple-threat match over Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

Dakota Kai, who had been sidelined due to an injury, was brought in to see fellow Damage CTRL member win the title.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kai stated during the SummerSlam press conference that she is still “a ways away” from returning from her torn ACL injury. During a Twitch stream, she revealed that the company asked her to fly to SummerSlam on the day of the show. She was delayed due to mechanical issues, but she made it to the show.

Kai was also not originally scheduled to appear on SmackDown, according to PWInsider. The story going around backstage was that she was called at the last minute to fly into the show.