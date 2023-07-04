WWE Star Who Was Released Years Ago Is Technically Still Under Contract

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, WWE released a large number of talent and employees.

Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Hit Row, and others were among those brought back to the company.

Tyler Breeze was among those who were laid off. Despite his in-ring abilities, Breeze was mostly used as a comedy character in WWE from 2010 to 2021. He and Fandango were also NXT Tag Team Champions at one point.

He’s getting ready to lace up his boots again after nearly two years away from the ring, as he’ll work the Prestige Wrestling Roseland 6 show on September 1st in Portland, Oregon.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Breeze is still getting paid by WWE because he’s “been under a deal with WWE specifically tied to the UpUpDownDown brand for quite some time.”

It’s not known if the contract contains any wrestling clauses or limitations that would prevent him from appearing on television for any other wrestling promotions, such as AEW, outside of WWE.