WWE Star Wins First Singles TV Match In Over Two Years

Cedric Alexander has had ups and downs in WWE throughout his career.

Alexander did not compete in NXT, instead he worked the Cruiserweight Classic before moving to the 205 Live brand. He was eventually moved to Raw. In late 2019, it was reported that Paul Heyman was high on Alexander, and he was given a brief push. The Alexander feud with AJ Styles for the United States Championship was the highlight of that push.

The company did not do much with him until 2020, when he was paired with Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin as part of The Hurt Business, a beloved fan-favorite faction that was split sooner than the wrestlers and fans desired. During that time, Alexander won the Tag Team Championship. Since then, WWE hasn’t done much with Alexander except work on live events and Main Event matches. He was recently assigned to NXT.

On this week’s NXT, Alexander defeated Brooks Jensen, breaking a long streak that dated back years. According to CageMatch.net, this was his first TV victory since February 2023, when he teamed with Shelton Benjamin to defeat Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis), and his first TV singles win since May 2021, when he defeated Benjamin in 28 seconds.

This excludes Main Event and house shows. He has a 7-10 record so far in 2024.