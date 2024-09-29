WWE Star Works First Match In Over A Year (Video)

WWE returned to the road this weekend, with two house shows, the first on Saturday and the second wrapping up today.

At the most recent WWE live event in Columbus, Georgia, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley defeated Karrion Kross and Scarlett in a mixed tag team match. This was Scarlett’s first match since June 2023, when she defeated Lyra Valkyria at a house show.

She has only worked a few matches for WWE since her debut in 2019.

The Wyatt Sicks also defeated American Made’s Chad Gable and Brutus & Julius Creed in their first house show match.

Uncle howdy hits Chad with a sister Abigail after the match! #wwecolumbus pic.twitter.com/WOwVuNeMF0 — Tano (@cardboardjak) September 29, 2024

Finally, Jey Uso made his first title defense at the show, defeating Bron Breakker after winning the championship on Monday’s Raw.