WWE Star Works Monday’s RAW With The Flu

Since returning to the WWE in December 2022, knocking out Dexter Lumis in Lumis’ ladder match against The Miz on an episode of RAW, Bronson Reed has been steadily pushed on WWE television. Reed assisted Miz in grabbing the bags of cash dangling above the ring. The pair were only together for a short time.

WWE booked Reed to compete against Bobby Lashley on this week’s episode of RAW. They were counted out after spilling out onto the floor during the short but hard-hitting bout. After the match, they continued to fight until officials broke it up.

There is a good reason why Reed may have seemed a little off during the match, as the wrestler revealed on Twitter after the match that he was fighting the flu.

He stated, “Story ain’t over. Been sick all week with the flu, uncle Bobby still hasn’t felt me at my full force. Stay tuned. #WWERaw”

We wish Reed a quick recovery and anticipate seeing him square off against Lashley again soon.

You can check out Reed’s tweet below: