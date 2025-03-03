WWE Star’s Absence Continues With No Return Date In Sight

WWE has been without a regularly featured NXT talent since last year.

Officials were reportedly high on the NXT faction Meta-Four, viewing them as having strong potential for a main roster call-up. The group, which formed in May 2023, consists of Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson.

Last year, they made their SmackDown debut while still being part of NXT, unsuccessfully challenging for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. At the time, reports indicated that WWE saw main roster potential in the faction and was giving them a trial run—though Dar was sidelined with an injury.

In a Supernova Sessions segment on NXT last May, Dar disputed a loss to Mensah, claiming his leg was under the ropes during the pinfall. The situation escalated when Dar attacked Mensah following a storyline relationship reveal involving Lash Legend. The following episode, Dar was assaulted by an unknown attacker.

During a Fightful Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp was asked for an update on Noam Dar. He noted that Dar has been sidelined with an injury since May 2023 and that there haven’t been significant updates on his status. It remains unclear when he will be medically cleared to return to action.