WWE Stars Advertised For Elimination Chamber, New Elimination Chamber Logo

WWE currently has several top Superstars advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event, including female Superstars. A new logo for the event has also been revealed.

The WWE website has WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Saudi native Mansoor advertised for the big event.

WWE Elimination Chamber will take place on on Saturday, February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event is scheduled to begin at 1pm ET, which is 9pm in the Kingdom. The Kickoff pre-show will likely begin at 12pm ET that day.

There’s still no word on if WWE will hold a men’s Chamber and a women’s Chamber match at the event, but we will keep you updated. WWE noted in their recent Elimination Chamber announcement that full details on the event will be revealed soon.

Here is the new Elimination Chamber logo-