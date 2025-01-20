WWE Stars Attend UFC 311 PPV In Inglewood, California

UFC held their UFC 311 PPV this past Saturday, January 18 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA, which was the site of the WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix debut episode. The show featured a number of top UFC fighters, including top WWE star and former UFC fighter CM Punk and WWE broadcaster and backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley.

Punk was shown on camera in the crowd, while Kelley shared videos and photos of herself with Punk and UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad backstage at the event.

CM PUNK IS HERE AT #UFC311 THE AURA IS OFF THE CHARTS 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/MhO3WXhAke — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 19, 2025