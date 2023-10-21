WWE Star’s Brother Has Been Added To AEW’s Roster Page

WWE Star’s Brother Has Been Added to AEW’s Roster PIn addition to the ROH brand, AEW already has a stacked roster across Rampage, Dynamite, and Collision. The promotion has added to its talent roster by signing a new star to a contract.

Despite having interest from AEW, Dragon Lee decided to sign with WWE last December, with the signing being made official after he and his brother Dralistico defeated FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Titles at the AAA Noche de Campeones event, making their first title reign in the promotion only to relinquish the titles.

It was noted at the time of the signing that Lee had pushed WWE to sign his brother, but they turned him down.

In late 2022, Dralstico began working a few matches for AEW/ROH while forming La Facción Ingobernable with his other brother, Rush. On the December 23 Holiday Bash Rampage, he made his promotional debut in the Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale, which had a $300,000 prize pool. He also defeated Blake Christian during the Elevation tapings that month, before teaming up with Rush for his ROH debut at Final Battle, but they were defeated by Christian and AR Fox. His most recent AEW appearance was in June, when he worked a Texas Tornado Match on Dynamite.

He was added to the AEW talent roster, as seen below. He wasn’t listed on the page as recently as October 2nd, indicating that he was added recently.