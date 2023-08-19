WWE Stars Debuting New Podcast

WWE stars Zelina Vega and Dakota Kai have announced the launch of their new podcast.

On Friday, Vega announced on Instagram that the Zelvx & Charlie Girl podcast will be available on YouTube soon.

“ANNOUNCEMENT TIME! PODCAST TINGZ,” Vega wrote. “Yesss @imkingkota and I are joining up to bring you: ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL [crossed swords emoji] [black heart emoji] [alien monster emoji] Subscribe today! Debut coming soon!”

The new podcast’s YouTube channel can be found at @ZelvxandCharlieGirl. The official channel description is as follows:

“Cyberpunk meets Kawaii in this gamer podcast: ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL! Debut date coming soon!”

Vega’s full post is available below, along with graphics for the podcast: