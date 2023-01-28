WWE Stars Draw Their Royal Rumble Numbers, New Entrant Revealed, Final Card

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live tonight from San Antonio’s Alamodome. The Kickoff pre-show will air at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main show at 8 p.m. ET. Join us for live coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

We previously reported that WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day were predicting victory in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Woods was not confirmed for the match, but Kofi Kingston was. WWE has now officially announced Woods for the match in an update. He was recently injured and was not medically cleared, but doctors have cleared him to compete.

On a related note, WWE tweeted footage of Kingston and Zelina Vega selecting their Rumble numbers from a lottery wall, but the numbers were not revealed to the viewer. Both clips are available below. Both competitors appeared pleased with their selections.

As of this writing, the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match has 12 confirmed entrants. Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, Bayley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, Xia Li, Lacey Evans are currently in the field.

The 30-Man Royal Rumble Match has 17 confirmed entrants. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Brock Lesnar, The Miz are currently on the roster.

The following is what appears to be tonight’s final card, along with the aforementioned clips:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Brock Lesnar, The Miz, 13 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, Bayley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, Xia Li, Lacey Evans, 18 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c) vnn m

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

👀 WHAT NUMBER DO YOU GUYS THINK IT IS?! Mwahahaha… https://t.co/Ub3LOr6aBa — 👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) January 28, 2023