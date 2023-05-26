WWE Stars Grant First-Ever Make-A-Wish In Saudi Arabia, AJ Styles Prepares For NOC (Videos)

-WWE experienced another “first” this week. Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston and Natalya were among the first-ever WWE Superstars to complete a Make-A-Wish in Saudi Arabia ahead of their big Night of Champions 2023 event in Jeddah on Saturday. Check out video footage below.

WWE Superstars granted the first ever Make-A-Wish in Saudi Arabia today! pic.twitter.com/iHS7Ei2Ta8 — WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2023

– Also new from the Twitter world of WWE is a video blog from AJ Styles, which shows him in Saudi Arabia ahead of his highly-anticipated showdown against Seth "Freakin'" Rollins in the finals of the tournament designed to determine the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.