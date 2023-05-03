WWE Stars Have Been Told Not To Post Injury Photos

WWE has had a “no blood” policy on their shows for many years. Only when someone is busted open hardway will you see blood on WWE TV, such as when Brock Lesnar legitimately busted Randy Orton open at SummerSlam a few years ago.

Gigi Dolin was busted open during her match with Jacy Jayne on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. An edict has apparently been issued to talent, and they are not permitted to post photos of their injuries on social media.

“There were two segments on this show where somebody ended up covered in blood,” Alvarez explained, “and apparently there is a new rule that WWE talent are not allowed to take pictures of their injuries and there is an absolute you are not allowed to take pictures of any blood whatsoever.”

WWE has long frowned upon bloody photos of their stars. WWE.com converts bloody photos to black-and-white images.

There is no word on what prompted WWE to prohibit the posting of injury photos.

