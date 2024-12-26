WWE Stars In Attendance At NFL Game To Promote RAW Debut On Netflix

According to PWInsider.com, several WWE stars attended yesterday’s NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens to promote the upcoming debut of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, including WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and CM Punk. The Best In The World was also part of Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday pre-game coverage.

Morgan is scheduled to defend her title against Rhea Ripley in a rematch at the RAW on Netflix debut. At the same time, Punk is set to face Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a highly-anticipated WrestleMania caliber singles match. WWE RAW will be making its Netflix debut on Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, with the show being streamed live on Netflix.