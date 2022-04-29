WWE Stars Miss Shows Due To Covid, Bret Hart Signs New WWE Deal, NXT TV Plans

Here are a few news items from this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter via Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com:

* It was previously reported by Dave Meltzer that Bret Hart “quietly signed a lucrative WWE deal” that would seemingly prevent Hart from AEW appearances such as the finals of the Owen Hart tournament at Double or Nothing 2022 in Las Vegas.

In an update, Hart said that his WWE deal is only for merchandising. It’s still not clear if Hart can legally make an AEW appearance but the belief as of last week was that it wouldn’t be happening.

* WWE has reportedly been affected by Covid-19 in recent weeks. Dave Meltzer wrote that “WWE talents are specifically told not to mention COVID positives without company authorization, but we are told there have been a few changes in television in recent weeks due to COVID which changed previously announced matches.”

* In regards to NXT television plans, Dave Meltzer noted that “there are at least talks” of shows moving back to Full Sail University. As far as special events go, WWE has reportedly made plans for a June In Your House event on the USA Network and a Peacock event in July but nothing for Summerslam weekend.