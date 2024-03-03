WWE Star’s New Ring Name Revealed

The name Saquon Shugars was recently registered as a trademark by WWE, though it was unclear at the time of the filing who the name was intended for. That’s changed.

On Friday night, WWE held a live NXT event in Dada City, where Lucky Ali worked under the name, teaming with Joshua Black to face Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a losing effort.

Ali entered the industry in 2018, working for promotions such as Fire Star Pro Wrestling, PWX, DEADLOCK Pro-Wrestling, and others. He went through a WWE tryout last year before joining the company in January. Brogan Finlay, the son of former WWE star Finlay, was another standout from that Performance Center Class.

Ali has only appeared in three WWE matches, the first two of which took place at live events in February.