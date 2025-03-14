WWE Stars Play WWE 2K25 On Enormous 100,000 Sq. Ft. LED Screen

WWE issued the following:

WWE Superstars Play WWE 2K25 on Resorts World Las Vegas 100,000 Sq Ft LED Screen

On Wednesday, WWE 2K25 (@WWEGames) and Las Vegas (@Vegas) collaborated to bring WWE 2K25 to the 100,000 square foot LED screen on the side of Resorts World Las Vegas, because when you go Vegas, you go BIG!This epic game session celebrates WWE 2K25’s status as Co-Presenting Partners of WrestleMania 41, which takes place Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This marks the fourth consecutive year that WWE 2K and SNICKERS have combined to serve as Presenting Partners for WWE’s pop-culture extravaganza.WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, R-Truth, Dakota Kai, and Tyler Breeze all faced off in an epic showdown. Check out the posts: