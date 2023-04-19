WWE Stars Praised Backstage At RAW, Segment Nixed, Vince McMahon Update

One match in particular caught the attention of many people backstage at this week’s RAW.

Seth Rollins worked his first televised match on Monday’s episode of RAW, competing against The Miz in a singles match for the first time since winning at WrestleMania 39 over Logan Paul.

Many fans praised the match and the two stars’ performances, saying they stood out from the rest of the show. That opinion of the match was widely held among the wrestlers backstage at the event. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the match received “a lot of positive reception” backstage. The report added Rollins has no plans to leave WWE and that “Rollins and WWE have no issues.”

Despite losing the match, Miz demanded on Twitter that the public “put some respect on his name.” He also referred to himself as Monday Night Miz.

According to Fightful Select, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was not backstage for Monday’s RAW in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Vince has only attended one WWE TV taping since WrestleMania 39, and that was the RAW After WrestleMania. He’s still reviewing creative plans remotely, but hasn’t been credited with any significant changes since the April 3 show.

Concerning Monday night’s RAW creative changes, the run sheet called for a Damage CTRL segment to air late in the episode, but it was nixed for unknown reasons. Bayley and IYO SKY did accompany Dakota Kai to the ring earlier in the night for her non-title loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.