WWE Stars Pushing For AJ Lee To Make A Wrestling Return

Several stars are hoping to entice AJ Mendez, formerly known as AJ Lee, to return for one last match.

Lee began working for WWE in 2009 in FCW and then NXT before being promoted to the main roster in 2011. While on the main roster, she won the Divas Championship three times and held it for 406 days.

After quitting WWE in 2015 because to health difficulties, Lee worked on comic books and even penned her own biography in 2017. In August, it was revealed that her memoir, “Crazy Is My Superpower,” was being developed for A&E.

After a fan posted on social media that Lee is aging beautifully, numerous WWE stars, including Cora Jade and Bayley, weighed in:

Bayley: “I heard wrestling rings are really good for wrinkles..”

Cora Jade: “Yeah same…..”

Liv Morgan: “Me too”

AJ: “i adore you goddesses and your peer pressure”