WWE Stars React to Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW Debut

As PWMania.com previously reported, Claudio Castagnoli made his debut at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and despite the fact that many fans previously knew he was likely headed to AEW, he received the biggest reaction of the night.

Not only were the fans and AEW wrestlers excited to see him.

WWE Superstars Xavier Woods and Becky Lynch openly stated their support for Castagnoli. This is almost unheard of, but they were supposedly unconcerned about officials in WWE being unhappy with them for supporting their friend in AEW.

Woods tweeted, “LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO”

LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) June 27, 2022

Lynch tweeted, “.@ClaudioCSRO Yessssssssssssssssssssss!!!!!!!!!!!,” and following up by posting a screenshot from Castagnoli’s AEW debut.

Castagnoli was one of WWE’s most beloved stars, and many fans were disappointed when he left the company in February. Castagnoli defeated Zack Sabre Jr. on Sunday night’s pay-per-view, and he’ll wrestle at Blood and Guts this Wednesday night. He’s already being pushed as a top guy from the start.

